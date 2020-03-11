About Us Celina Garcia, Calendar Assistant Our New Curator of The Week Wants to Steal All the Office Dogs

Welcome to the Independent! Tell us a little bit about you. I’m born and raised here in Saint Babs. I’m a double Cancer. I studied film in the Bay Area, where I discovered my love for documentary, programming, and personal essay films. I’ve worked almost exclusively for smaller businesses/film screening ventures, which I’m very proud of.

What’s a fun part of your job? What’s a tricky part? My favorite part about my job (aside from curating The Week) is the office dogs. Nobody told me before getting this job there would be dogs involved, so I’m quite thrilled. The trickiest part is I can’t take them all home with me.

What kinds of things do you outside the office? I’m shuffling between writing 3-5 ideas for TV/film projects I’d like to develop in the future. I’m in pre-production of creating a frame-by-frame remake of a short film from the 1940s. I also can’t resist a good flea market.

