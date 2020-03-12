Coronavirus Ventura County Declares Local Health Emergency Public Health Department Says Decision Is in Light of Increased Spread and Number of Cases of COVID-19 in County

Ventura County’s Public Health Department declared a local health emergency Thursday following the discovery of the county’s second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the day prior. Ventura County’s first positive case, a traveler returning from a Grand Princess cruise, was confirmed by the CDC on Tuesday.



The department said that the decision was in light of the increased spread across the county as well as the increase in local cases. It also said the declaration was in line with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Declared State of Emergency and mass gathering guidance early Thursday.



“This declaration will enhance our ability to take further lifesaving actions as we continue to respond to this evolving health and safety threat,” said County CEO, Mike Powers. “These actions will allow us to have even greater coordination to protect our residents and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”



So far, 95 people have been tested by the Ventura County Public Health Lab for COVID-19, two results are pending confirmation, and 22 travelers are on home quarantine. In Santa Barbara, seven people have been tested and 14 are currently being monitored.



The County of Santa Barbara has zero confirmed cases and has not declared a state of emergency.



