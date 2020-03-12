Coronavirus Ventura Reports Second Presumptive Case of COVID-19 Resident Had Recently Returned from Trip to Italy

Ventura County reported its second presumptive case of COVID-19 Wednesday evening. The resident, who’d recently returned from a trip to Italy, had become symptomatic and sought medical condition, health officials said. They are now under home quarantine while their presumptive positive test is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ventura’s other case is also travel-related; 25 additional travelers remain on home quarantine. There have been no confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission in the county, said officials, who have by now conducted 77 tests on residents displaying symptoms.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Public Health announced their latest figures on the continuing spread of the virus:

3 ― Deaths

177 ― Positive cases (this does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland)

Age ranges of confirmed cases:

Age 0 to 17 ― 3

Age 18 to 64 ― 104

Age 65+ ― 67

Unknown ― 3

24 ― Cases related to international flights

153 ― Cases not related to international flights

55 ― Travel-related

40 ― Person-to-person

32 ― Community transmission

26 ― Under investigation

11,000+ ― Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 ― Number of local jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

19 ― Labs with test kits



