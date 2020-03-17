Additional Information City Of Lompoc Temporarily Restricts Alcohol Sales At On-Site Alcohol Sales Establishments

To help protect the health and safety of the Lompoc community, the City of Lompoc is joining other cities in temporarily prohibiting alcohol sales at

on-site, alcohol-serving establishments in the city. The measure was taken by City Manager Jim Throop, acting as the city’s emergency services director.

The prohibition, which also applies to cannabis sales at cannabis lounges in the city, is in effect from 9 a.m. on Monday, March 17, 2020 until 12 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations typically draw large crowds throughout the country, which would be in conflict with the governor’s recent executive order to cancel or postpone all large non- essential gatherings, to close bars, and to reduce restaurant capacity by 50 percent.

The City of Lompoc wants to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 into the Lompoc community, and encourages residents to avoid large social gatherings this St. Patrick’s Day for their own safety and the welfare of others.

Additional information on the Coronavirus outbreak is posted on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com.

