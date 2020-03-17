Coronavirus Santa Barbara Public Market Closes Temporarily Market’s 10 Establishments Shutting Down to Slow Coronavirus Spread

On Monday, Marge Cafarelli, the owner of the Santa Barbara Public Market, made the hard decision to close the entire establishment and its 10 restaurants to slow the spread of coronavirus.



“This decision has been made in order to safeguard the health and well-being of the community, guests, tenants, and staff, based on updated public health guidelines,” said Cafarelli in a statement. “The Public Market looks forward to welcoming Santa Barbara back to the Public Market’s great collection of tenants soon. Please follow the market’s social media channels and email communications for ongoing updates.”



Cafarelli encouraged people to consider donating to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to support its efforts to provide food to seniors and school children at this time.



