Additional Information UCSB Arts & Lectures cancels remaining events of its 2019-2020 season

With heavy hearts, UCSB Arts & Lectures is canceling all 29 remaining events in our 2019–2020 Season in accordance with direction from local, national and international public health authorities regarding slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and in conjunction with UC Santa Barbara’s decision to limit campus operations through the spring quarter. This decision has been made with the health and well-being of our students, patrons, artists, staff members and community as our top priority.

We are working as quickly as possible to issue refunds. We greatly appreciate your patience as we arrange refunds for thousands of ticket purchases. Please allow approximately four to six weeks for these transactions to be processed. Note that A&L’s Campbell Hall Box Office is currently closed to walk-up. Please direct questions to info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu and we will respond to emails as soon as possible.

Share your support. Many of you have expressed concern about the financial impact of these cancellations and we thank everyone who has inquired about donating the value of their tickets to support the artists and Arts & Lectures. At this time, due to the high volume of refunds we are processing, we cannot automatically change your refund into a donation; however, we invite you to extend your support by making a donation online.

We look forward to the time when we are again able to come together to enjoy the power of live performances and lectures.

In the meantime, A&L remains committed to our mission to educate, entertain and inspire. During this time of social distancing, we are working to establish new ways to bring arts and culture to Santa Barbara. Connect with us. Go to ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu and sign up for our email list to receive new content, clips from the A&L archive and a curated selection of arts and ideas.

We hope these actions will make a meaningful difference as we all face this difficult situation together. We appreciate your patience and support, and look forward to the time when Arts & Lectures can be a source of connection for you in our resilient community.

With deepest appreciation,

Arts & Lectures

The following 29 events have been canceled. We are diligently working to reschedule events for next season when possible.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, March 12

Las Cafeteras, March 13-15

Jane Goodall, March 31

Lyon Opera Ballet, April 1-2

LADAMA, April 3-5

Yamato, April 4

Bryan Stevenson, April 5

Yefim Bronfman & the New York Philharmonic String Quartet, April 7

DakhaBrakha, April 9

Kandi White, April 13

Jennifer Koh & Davóne Tines, April 15

Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers, April 16

Mohsin Hamid in Conversation with Pico Iyer, April 17

Henry Louis Gates, Jr., April 18

Ranky Tanky, April 19

Brooklyn Rider, April 21

Jane Lubchenco, April 22

An Evening with John Leguizamo, April 23

Stile Antico, April 25

Yvon Chouinard, April 26

Gautier Capuçon & Yuja Wang, April 27

Naomi Klein, April 29

Jon Batiste and Stay Human, May 1

Circa, May 2

Samin Nosrat & Yotam Ottolenghi, May 2 (originally April 3)

Elizabeth Rush, May 4

Elizabeth Strout in Conversation with Pico Iyer, May 12

Ephrat Asherie Dance, May 14-15

Art Ι Architecture On Film, May 16-17



