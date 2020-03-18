Coronavirus The Restaurant Guy Adds Takeout and Delivery Guide

I am assembling a guide to restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and other food-serving establishments that are offering takeout and/or delivery while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

There’s now a Pickup & Delivery tab at santabarbara.com/dining, and the list will be growing each day.

If your restaurant is offering takeout and/or delivery in the Santa Barbara area, please email me at info@santabarbara.com with as many details as possible, including your website, hours, how to order, pickup/delivery options, and whatever else you would like the public to know.

