Breaking News | Worker at County Jail Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

The Restaurant Guy Adds Takeout and Delivery Guide

By John Dickson
Wed Mar 18, 2020 | 8:56am

I am assembling a guide to restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and other food-serving establishments that are offering takeout and/or delivery while COVID-19 restrictions are in place. 

There’s now a Pickup & Delivery tab at santabarbara.com/dining, and the list will be growing each day. 

If your restaurant is offering takeout and/or delivery in the Santa Barbara area, please email me at info@santabarbara.com with as many details as possible, including your website, hours, how to order, pickup/delivery options, and whatever else you would like the public to know.

Wed Mar 18, 2020 | 16:14pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/18/the-restaurant-guy-adds-takeout-and-delivery-guide/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.