Weathering the Crisis Library System has to Offer During Closure

The Goleta Valley, Solvang and Buellton Libraries are here for you during this unprecedented time. We know that both children and adults need to be entertained and to continue learning. Even though our patrons are not able to go inside the libraries right now, we are doing our best to bring the libraries to you.

Library Director Allison Gray said, “We want to provide as much help to our library family as we can during these difficult times. We are being as creative as possible in arriving at ways we can provide service so please keep watch on our website and Facebook page (@GoletaValleyLibrary) for daily developments.”

The following services are available at the Goleta Valley, Solvang, and Buellton Libraries for as long as staff is able to come to work. As COVID-19 is an ever-evolving situation, the services the library is offering may change quickly. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

New Material & Resources





Weather permitting, each branch will put carts of honor-system adult and children’s materials for borrowing near their front doors. Please take what you like, bearing in mind that others will want to borrow materials too. Additionally, the Tiny Library Hashtag in front of the Goleta Valley Library will be stocked with books for borrowing.

The Goleta Valley Library has individual Take Home Craft Kits for children. These can be picked up at the front door. Please limit to one per child. A new project will be available each week. Solvang and Buellton may start doing this next week, we will keep you updated.

Information will be added to our website, GoletaValleyLibrary.org, with links to story time videos, easy-to-do children’s crafts project videos, Spanish story times and much more.

Downloadables & More

We also encourage everyone to advantage of our multitude of downloadable materials and services that can be accessed remotely with your Goleta Valley Library or Santa Ynez Valley Library card. If you don’t have a library card, you can get one that allows you access to downloadable services by going to the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

· E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines

· Kanopy: A new free streaming service where you can watch up to 10 movies per month

· The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere

· Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Patrons can also order books or audiobooks not owned by the library for home delivery by filling out a Zip Books request form. If you would like reading recommendations of downloadable books, fill out the Personalized Reading List form and receive a list just for you.

Visit the Goleta Valley Library website for more information on services available.

Holds

Patrons that have been contacted that they have a hold can pick it up by calling their branch, providing their name and library card number, and letting staff know what time they plan to pick it up. For pick-up, knock on the front door and tell staff your name; they will hand your checked-out hold to you. This is available during regular library hours (available at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org) through Sunday, March 22.

Unfortunately, the ability to place holds in the Black Gold System has been disabled at this time. If you want an item that you can see online is available on the shelf at your branch, call the library and ask them to put it aside for you. At this time, the library can only put one item aside for each patron.

Returns

You may return items in any of the book drops at the libraries at any time. You can also choose to hold on to them without fees through May 4. No overdues will be assessed during the COVID-19 outbreak. Please note that returns will not be checked in for 72 hours in order to ensure that there is no chance of transmission of the virus from surfaces due to handling.

Contact Us

Currently, library staff are reporting to work. Staff is available to answer reference questions via phone during normal library business hours (available at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org) or email at goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org. Beginning Monday, March 23, Goleta Valley Library’s business hours will change slightly to 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sundays.

· Goleta Valley Library: 500 N. Fairview Avenue, Goleta, 805-964-7878

· Buellton Library: 140 West Highway 246, Buellton, 805-688-3115

· Solvang Library: 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, 805-688-4214

Thank you for your continued support of our libraries and your cooperation as we get through this evolving health crisis.

