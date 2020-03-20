Weathering the Crisis ASAP Cats to Shelter in Homes! DRIVE-THRU Foster Pick-up

What: Foster Drive Thru

When: 10am-3pm, Friday, March 20, 2020

Where: ASAP Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

It isn’t just people who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic and Governor Newsom’s order for all Californians to shelter in place. The animals in our shelters are also feeling the pinch as life alters for everyone they depend on. With the “stay at home” directive, all but essential personnel are unable to visit the shelters and provide care for the homeless animals forced to live there. During this public health crisis, the animals left behind will likely receive only the most minimal care for the duration of the emergency. And when the public can’t visit the shelter to adopt, these animals risk sitting in cages for weeks. In response to the developing situation, ASAP will immediately be placing over 35 of its shelter cats in foster homes, where they can receive loving care and quality of life. Between 10 AM and 3 PM on Friday, March 20, dozens of caring Santa Barbara area residents will “drive thru” to pick up a foster cat and the necessary supplies, and take it back to “shelter” in their homes. The drive thru process allows for social distancing and will minimize foot traffic inside the shelter, and fosters have been scheduled for specific pick-up times in order to reduce congestion. “This is an unprecedented situation, and it demands a creative response,“ said ASAP Executive Director Angela Walters Yates. “We need to do everything we can to help the animals in our care, while protecting the health of our volunteers, staff, and the general public. This is the best solution for all involved. And it provides an opportunity for residents required to stay at home to have additional love and companionship in their lives during prolonged social distancing.“

Foster caregivers will be provided with not just a cat chosen to match their situation, but with the essentials for the care of the cat. ASAP is hoping to place almost all of its current shelter cats in foster homes. Over the next weeks, ASAP will continue to accept new stray and homeless cats, so additional fosters will be needed. Interested members of the public can inquire about fostering by emailing info@asapcats.org or calling 805-683-3368.

For more information visit www.asapcats.org

