Coronavirus COVID-19 Cases Rise to 18 in Santa Barbara County People Being Tested Doubles to 493

Another five people in Santa Barbara County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 18 on Sunday compared to 13 on Saturday. Notably, the number of tests doubled to 493 from the last report of 214 on Thursday. On Tuesday 128 people had tests pending

The five new patients announced Sunday evening included two people in North County who were ages 40-50. Of the three in South County, two were in their twenties and one in their seventies. The condition of all patients remains unknown as Public Health abides by the privacy rules in HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

Of the total 493 tests, 245 remain outstanding at testing labs. Public Health noted it can only count the tests reported to the department by doctors or hospitals. Tests are sent to public health or private labs outside the county, which can take anywhere from 24-48 hours to 4-6 days to return results.

A person infected with COVID-19 can pass it to two to three others, and the socially transmitted illness spreads easily through oral droplets. Measles also spreads easily, but at a rate of 9-10 people at a time, which is why public health departments will release information about a patient’s movements to protect the public.

With no immunity to COVID-19 and no vaccine in sight for at least 12-18 months, Californians have been ordered to “stay healthy at home” in an effort to hold down the rate of infection and keep from overwhelming the health-care system.

Add to Favorites