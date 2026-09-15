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Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives have re-opened a 1988 cold case homicide investigation. In February 1988, human remains were found in the mountain range above Santa Barbara. The remains were identified to be those of Mitchell “Buster” Garcia, a resident of Santa Barbara City at the time. An anthropological examination was conducted and determined Garcia’s death involved foul play.

Credit: Courtesy

As detectives begin reexamining this case, one of the first steps is to determine whether there may be additional information available that could assist the investigation. Given the time that has passed, detectives are reaching out to the public to identify anyone who may have information about Garcia, his activities at the time, or the circumstances surrounding his death. Detectives are sharing photos of Garcia in hopes that someone may recognize him or remember seeing or interacting with him.

Detectives are requesting anyone who has information regarding Mitchell Garcia or his death to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tipline at (805) 681-4171 or email tips@sbsheriff.org.