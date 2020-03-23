Coronavirus Glass House Farms Offers Protective Robes to Cottage Health Cannabis Greenhouse Donates 1,000 Protective Robes, Says More on the Way

On Saturday, Glass House Farms CEO Graham Farrar pledged to donate 1,000 protective robes worn by workers in his cannabis greenhouses to Cottage Health in an attempt to help fulfill supply needs. Farrar says that the drop-off will occur on Tuesday afternoon, and said that there would be “more to come after that.”



The donation by Glass House comes days after Cottage Health put out a press release calling for the public to donate medical supplies to help the hospital shore up necessary goods and garments as the spread of COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm supply chains around the world. Cottage Health CEO Ron Werft thanked Farrar and his employees “for thinking of us and our frontline heroes!”



As Cottage braces for increased strain as the spread of the virus continues, the local community has helped step up and do what it can to help fill the gaps. Those wishing to donate supplies can do so at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital at 351 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta from 10 a.m.-5p.m., and the press release from Cottage states that the supplies being accepted include:



Face shields — single use or non-disposable

Eye shields — single use or non-disposable

Isolation gowns or Standard Level 3 gowns

N95 Masks

N99 Masks

Standard Procedure Masks

Re-usable P100 / N95 Respirators and cartridges/filters

Respirator Hoods or Hazmat Hoods

At this point, sewn cloth masks are not being accepted.



