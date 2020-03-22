Coronavirus Cottage Hospital Opens Drop-Off Zone for Medical Supply Donations Calls on Community to Donate Protective Gear to Meet Challenges of COVID-19

On Sunday, Cottage Health announced that it will set up a drop-off zone to receive medical supply donations from the community as the spread of the COVID-19 virus threatens to put excessive strain on supply networks. Cottage is calling for individuals and organizations to donate “medical goggles, face shields, protective masks, and gowns,” particularly “supplies in original, unopened packaging.” The medical provider will open a drop-off zone in the parking area of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (351 South Patterson Ave., Goleta) starting on Tuesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The hospital has currently suspended visitation, and Cottage emphasized that those making donations must not enter the hospital lobby. At this point, sewn cloth masks are not being accepted.

In a statement released Sunday morning, Cottage wrote, “Although work began early to manage and conserve supplies, the COVID-19 situation is evolving day by day. The global demand has overwhelmed the limited supplies being manufactured by some of the typical supply chain.”

Cottage is accepting donations of the following supplies:

• Face shields – single use or non-disposable

• Eye shields — single use or non-disposable

• Isolation gowns or standard level 3 gowns

• N95 masks

• N99 masks

• Standard procedure masks

• Re-usable P100/N95 respirators and cartridges/filters

• Respirator hoods or hazmat hoods

