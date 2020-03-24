Weathering the Crisis Westmont Donates N95 Masks to Cottage

Westmont College will donate 1,000 N95 masks to Santa Barbara Cottage Health’s front-line heroes combating the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Westmont has historically kept a supply of protective masks on campus for its students, faculty and staff to protect them from smoke during wildfires. With the risk of fire low right now and few students on campus for the spring semester due to the coronavirus, Westmont’s Executive Team decided to help supply masks for medical personnel.

“We want to do everything we can to help Cottage’s dedicated healthcare

workers and their support staff get the protection they need,” says Gayle D.

Beebe, Westmont president.

Westmont will reserve a supply of N95 masks for students who remain on campus and essential faculty and staff. Earlier this week, Cottage asked community members and organizations to donate medical supplies, such as N95 masks, medical goggles, face shields and isolation gowns, as supplies are difficult to obtain at present.

