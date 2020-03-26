Briefs Lompoc Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Girlfriend

Photo: Courtesy Brenden Michael Terry

On Wednesday morning at 11:18 a.m., Lompoc Police arrested 20-year-old Brenden Michael Terry for the alleged murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend, according to Detective Sgt. Agustin Arias.



The victim was found deceased from a gunshot wound in a residence on the 300 Block of North Y Street. The victim, who remains unnamed pending notification of next-of-kin, reportedly moved to Lompoc from out of the area in mid-2019.



Terry appears to be the only suspect involved in the case, but the Lompoc Police Department is asking anybody with any information in this case and about the couple’s history to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.



