Briefs

Lompoc Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Girlfriend

By
Thu Mar 26, 2020 | 11:05am
Photo: CourtesyBrenden Michael Terry

On Wednesday morning at 11:18 a.m., Lompoc Police arrested 20-year-old Brenden Michael Terry for the alleged murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend, according to Detective Sgt. Agustin Arias.

The victim was found deceased from a gunshot wound in a residence on the 300 Block of North Y Street. The victim, who remains unnamed pending notification of next-of-kin, reportedly moved to Lompoc from out of the area in mid-2019.

Terry appears to be the only suspect involved in the case, but the Lompoc Police Department is asking anybody with any information in this case and about the couple’s history to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

Thu Mar 26, 2020 | 18:44pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/26/lompoc-man-arrested-for-alleged-murder-of-girlfriend/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.