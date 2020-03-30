Coronavirus Two Sheriff’s Officers Test Positive for COVID-19 Both Officers Self-Isolating in Their Homes after Developing Symptoms and Testing Positive

On Sunday evening, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release stating that two deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently self-isolating at home. One of the deputies, who last worked patrol in Santa Maria on Saturday, March 21, began displaying symptoms the following day. After being tested that Monday, the deputy began self-isolating and was notified on Friday they’d tested positive for COVID-19.



That same Friday, their partner from a previous patrol began displaying symptoms, was tested, and began self-isolating as well. The following day, the second deputy received word they had also tested positive.



According to the press release, no additional coworkers or members of the public the two deputies had contact with have been instructed to self-isolate.



