Coronavirus Protective Gear Donations Accepted Around the County Foodbank and County of Santa Barbara Collaborate to Collect PPE for First Responders.

Six more locations around the county are open now to receive personal protective equipment donated by the community.



In tandem with Foodbank, the County of Santa Barbara is sponsoring the drive to provide doctors and nurses with the face masks, gloves, surgical gowns, and other supplies they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Only materials in their sealed, original packaging are being accepted.



The types of protective gear needed are:

N95 masks (NIOSH-approved)

Surgical and procedure masks (FDA-approved)

Exam gloves (powder free; nitrile or latex preferred)

Isolation gowns/coveralls

Hospital-grade cleaning wipes

Hand sanitizer

Eye protection Face shields Goggles Safety glasses

Thermometers Disposable Non-contact/temporal scanner



Donation locations and hours are:



Santa Barbara United Boys & Girls Club — 602 W. Anapamu St.

Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Goleta United Boys & Girls Club — 5701 Hollister Ave.

Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Carpinteria City Hall — 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Carpinteria United Boys & Girls Club — 4849 Foothill Rd.

Every other Wed. beginning March 25, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Every other Wed. beginning March 25, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Lompoc United Boys & Girls Club — 1025 W. Ocean Ave.

Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Santa Maria United Boys & Girls Club — Evans Park, 200 W. Williams St.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

