Coronavirus Cottage Health Updates Supply Drop-Off Hours Drop-off open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cottage Health announced new hours for its drop-off zone, where members of the community can donate medical supplies such as face shields, and gowns.

The new hours for dropping off supplies are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drop-off location continues to be Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital at 351 South Patterson Ave. in Goleta. Those making donations are urged not to enter the hospital lobby when dropping off supplies. In a change from previous policy, hand-sewn cloth masks will now be accepted.

The list of supplies accepted, with an emphasis on those in original, unopened packaging, include:

• Faces shields – single-use or non-disposable

• Eye shields – single-use or non-disposable

• Isolation Gowns or Standard level 3 gowns

• N95 Masks

• N99 Masks

• Standard Procedure Masks

• Re-usable P100 / N95 Respirators and cartridges/filters

• Respirator Hoods or Hazmat Hoods

• Hand-sewn cloth masks

