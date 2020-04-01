Coronavirus Earl Warren Cancels 2020 Fair & Expo Showgrounds Available for Emergency Isolation If Needed

On Tuesday afternoon, Earl Warren Showgrounds CEO Ben Sprague announced that the 2020 Fair & Expo is being canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. “The preservation of the health and safety of our community is our top priority and we think it best to prepare for the use of our showgrounds for emergency management should the need arise,” said Sprague in a press release.

Earl Warren is a possible site for emergency facilities as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Sprague stated that he is looking forward to the Second Annual Fall Festival, titled the “Haunt and Harvest Festival.”

The Fair & Expo, a tradition in Santa Barbara for decades, usually takes place in late April. The Fall Festival will take place in late October, and will feature rides, games, children’s activities, live music, a haunted house, food, and a beer garden.

