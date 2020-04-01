Weathering the Crisis Property Tax Deadline is April 10, 2020 Penalty Cancellations Will Be Considered Due to COVID-19 Impacts

Secured Taxes are Delinquent after April 10, 2020: The second installment of the 2019-2020 Annual Secured property tax bill that is due as of February 1 will become delinquent if not paid on or before April 10. The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office does not have the authority to extend the payment delinquency date of April 10 and all payments received after this date will be assessed late penalties and costs as required by law.

The Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Tax Collector (TTC) is experienced in working with the community in times of emergency and disaster. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, after April 10 the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will consider written requests for penalty cancellations on a case-by-case basis.

Property owners who can pay their property taxes on time are encouraged to do so. Property taxes are a critical source of revenue that helps keep the government running and provides vital services the public relies on, including emergency response, public health, public works, and schools.

Penalty Waivers After April 10: After April 10, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will consider written requests for penalty cancellations on a case-by-case basis. The Cancellation of Penalty form will be available on the website after April 10.

Office Hours and Locations: To support social distancing, the TTC strongly encourages remote payments. Effective April 1, 2020 and until further notice, the TTC public counters will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Santa Barbara at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 109; and in Santa Maria at 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy.

Ways to Pay: At this time, the secured tax information for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 is available online for inquiry or payments. Payments can be made by the methods below:

Online and Phone – Payments may be made online at www.sbtaxes.org with a credit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover), electronic check, or by phone at (805) 724-3008 or Toll Free (877) 399-8089. The TTC does not charge a fee for submitting via electronic check, however the credit card processor will charge a convenience fee for credit card transactions.

– Payments may be made online at with a credit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover), electronic check, or by phone at (805) 724-3008 or Toll Free (877) 399-8089. The TTC does not charge a fee for submitting via electronic check, however the credit card processor will charge a convenience fee for credit card transactions. USPS Postmarked Mail – Payments should be remitted to PO Box 579, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-0579. Check, cashier’s checks and money orders are accepted. A U.S. Postal Service cancellation mark of April 10, 2020 or prior will be timely.

For updates, please visit www.sbtaxes.org or call (805) 568-2920 (Santa Barbara) or (805) 346-8330 (Santa Maria).

