Coronavirus First City of Santa Barbara Cop Tests Positive Two Other Officers Tested Come Back Negative

Santa Barbara City Police Department spokesperson Antony Wagner confirmed the first incidence of a police officer testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. That officer, who was reporting flu-like symptoms, lives out of the county and has been recovering at their residence since March 12.

Two other officers with whom “Officer Number One” came into contact, have been tested. Both tests have come back negative.

Police officers and firefighters are deemed high-risk public safety personnel when it comes to infection. Personnel in both agencies are taking safety precautions when engaging with individuals who might be infected.

For example, two officers were seen on State Street Wednesday morning wearing protective eye goggles, N-95 respirator masks, and gloves when responding to complaints about a well-known street person. City firefighters respond to about 20 to 30 medical calls for service a day; their counterparts at the County of Santa Barbara Fire Department respond to another 40 to 50 a day.

Employees of police and fire agencies have adopted a daily screening protocol designed to minimize risk of infection and contagion. All police and fire employees are required to enter through a designated doorway upon coming, where their temperatures are taken and they fill out questionaires about any medical symptoms they experienced consistent with COVID-19.

