A Rebate Check! Now What?

The $2 trillion economic relief bill includes “recovery rebates.” It is estimated that nearly 90 percent of all households will get a check. The IRS says it will start disbursing checks within three weeks, but in all likelihood it may take months. In the meantime, many families are hurting.

Seniors, in particular, who own their own homes, have an adequate nest egg, and no debt (like us, maybe you) will be getting checks they weren’t expecting / don’t need while many households and small businesses need help right now.

We think there is a moral obligation to redistribute the recovery rebates more effectively. The highly regarded charity GiveDirectly is targeting $1,000 cash grants to eligible families in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. Locally, there are many organizations such as Unity Shoppe, Food Bank, Santa Barbara Foundation, United Way as well as several GoFundMe requests (such as assisting the 350 restaurant workers laid off by Acme) that are directing funds to those most in need.

We are asking you to join us in giving away your rebate. If you are in a position to do it in advance of receiving your check, please do.

