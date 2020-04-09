Woman Charged with Burglarizing Santa Barbara Police Station

Get News In Your Inbox

On Wednesday afternoon, a Santa Barbara Police sergeant may have solved the easiest crime of his life when he exited the S.B. Police Department headquarters to find a man and a woman allegedly attempting to break into the area of the building where supplies are kept. One suspect, a woman in her fifties named Shauna Paddelford, was immediately arrested, while the other, described as a “white male adult with shaggy light hair and dark clothing” in an SBPD press release, fled on foot and evaded capture. Paddleford was booked into the county jail on charges of burglary, looting during an emergency, and resisting an officer. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

