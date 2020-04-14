Extra! Adopt A Shop

From State Street to Storke Tower, and Los Olivos to Linden Avenue, independently-owned shops and restaurants help our region thrive. As we all face the economic disruptions wrought by COVID-19, we at the Independent want to offer you a new way for you to support local businesses, and help us continue to serve our readers.

“Adopt A Shop” is an initiative designed to promote locally-owned businesses and at the same time support local journalism. Help your favorite restaurant, store, non-profit organization or business advertise in the Independent — at very discounted rates — so that they can remain strong, keep their workers employed, serve their customers, and let the community know that they’re still open, even if at reduced levels.

HOW IT WORKS

1. Purchase one of the “Adopt A Shop” packages below.

2. The Independent will contact you for details on the business(es) you would like to donate advertising space to.

3. The Independent will contact the business on your behalf to create the ad to publish in a select issue in April or May 2020.

PRICING

Package A: $250

• Value: $378

• Receive (1) small square color ad to donate to your favorite small business or organization. [small square ad is 3.667” wide x 4.042” deep]

Package B: $500

• Value: $684

• Receive (1) quarter page color ad to donate to your favorite small business or organization

Package C: $800

• Value: $1,305-$1,368

• Receive (2) quarter-page color ads or (1) half-page color ad to donate to your favorite small business or organization(s)

Package D: $1,200

• Value: $2,180-$2,610

• Receive (1) full-page color ad or (2) half-page color ads to donate to your favorite small business or organization(s)

NEXT STEPS

Click here to purchase an “Adopt A Shop” package for a locally owned business.

Add to Favorites