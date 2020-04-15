Real Estate Scoop Village Properties offers Virtual Services To Help Your Buy or Sell Your Home

Buying or selling a home in the Santa Barbara area is still doable – and safe – thanks to Village Properties Realtors’ new virtual real estate services and enhanced sanitation precautions. Even though their offices are closed, Village Properties is still working with buyers as well as sellers.

The Department of Homeland Security has identified real estate as an essential service during the COVID-19 crisis because maintaining access to available housing is critical for the wellbeing of communities.

Village Properties, a locally owned real estate agency based in Montecito, is heeding the call to continue providing buyers and sellers with superior real estate services, while taking every precaution to safeguard the health and safety of clients.

Village Properties owner Renee Grubb stated, “”For occasions when it is impossible to conduct business virtually, Village Properties real estate agents are using all safety precautions, including social distancing and careful sanitizing.”

Many of the steps involved in shopping for or listing a home can now be done from the comfort of your couch, including:

Consultations: Village Properties’ expert agents are available to meet with you virtually through Facetime, Zoom, Google hangouts, or other online platforms, and get you started on your real estate journey.

Virtual home tours: Visit the Virtual Villagetosee listings, enjoy a video "open house" and get a detailed analysis of any homes you are interested in buying.

Marketing Digital Services : Promotion of properties through digital flyers and ads, virtual 3D tours, video open houses, featured listings at Villagesite.com, and social media messaging.

: Promotion of properties through digital flyers and ads, virtual 3D tours, video open houses, featured listings at Villagesite.com, and social media messaging. Writing Offers and Contracts: As a technology-driven company, Village Properties has the ability to create a comparative market analysis, and write and sign all offers for your dream home virtually.

To contact Village Properties visit https://www.villagesite.com/ or email info@villagesite.com

