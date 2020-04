Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

The problem of drive-through customers obstructing traffic, blocking the bike lane, and blocking the sidewalk occurs at exactly one business in Santa Barbara. The solutions are obvious: Either enforce the traffic laws or shut it down.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.