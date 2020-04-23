Coronavirus News I Wouldn’t Ask If We Didn’t Need It A Proud and Stubborn Journalist Asks for Your Help

Dear Readers,

Back in 2009, I won the lottery ― or the next best thing to it. I got a job in journalism. Straight out of college. And not just any job. I became part of a newspaper I could be proud of. One that has no fear and gives no favor, that not only exposes hard truths, but also celebrates the many good and wonderful things about our community.

I don’t know how to do anything else. I don’t much want to, either. But good journalism takes time, and time, as we know, equals money. All of us at the Santa Barbara Independent ― the other reporters I work with on the news team, the arts critics, the sports writers ― now need a hand.

Journalists are a proud and stubborn bunch. We like figuring things out on our own, and we don’t like asking for help. Yet here we are, asking for help. That’s because the Independent is in a very tight spot. Even before the coronavirus appeared, the print media industry was struggling. Now, it’s really on the ropes.

The Independent has weathered no shortage of storms in its 35 years, and we’ll work tirelessly to survive the pandemic. But without serious community intervention this time around, we’ll be forced to make some painful choices, and we’ll have a hard time delivering the same smart and incisive coverage you’ve come to rely on.

We know we’re not the only ones hurting financially. A lot of people deserve a lot of help right now. But if you’re looking to support local businesses, just like you are by ordering takeout, please consider sending a contribution our way.

You have your options. You can subscribe online to Indy+, where $30 gives you full access to our website and early access to our promotions; make a tax-deductible donation through SBCAN to support environmental and social-justice journalism; or give directly to the paper. It’s all spelled out below.

Thanks for reading, and thanks for considering,

Tyler Hayden

Senior Editor

How to Give

Give a one-time or recurring credit card contribution at independent.com/support Sign up for an annual digital subscription for $29.99 through our Indy+ service at independent.com/subscribe Make a tax-deductible donation, to support environmental and social-justice journalism, of $100 or more by sending checks payable to SBCAN (memo: Journalism Fund) mailed to:

SBCAN

PO Box 6174

Santa Maria, CA 93456

Or at sbcan.org/journalism_fund

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose Tax ID is 73-1676916.

Subscriptions or contributions made directly to the Santa Barbara Independent are not tax-deductible. We can accept checks mailed to 12 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

