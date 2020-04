Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

About the State Street dilemma. Lower the rents, invite people to live there in chic lofts, bring back real stores — as in ordinary local pet shops, paint stores, and above all, small business grocery stores — and two problems solved: housing and commerce. I’ve been here a very long time, and State Street needs some love for sure.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.