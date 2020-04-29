Letters Beach Mad House

Regarding Brian Osgood’s article on beaches, we drove up 101 through Gaviota area. An absolute mad house. Miles of cars parked along the side of the highway, bumper to bumper with miles of beachgoers on the narrow beaches below the cliffs.

How they got there is unfathomable. I’ve never seen anything like it!

The State Parks are closed, and at Refugio, they were parked in every available piece of dirt along the Refugio Road, some several cars deep in the wider spaces and as far as the eye could see up the road. There was no possibility of social distancing!

I’m sure Sunday was a repeat. It will be interesting to see if there’s a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases by next weekend. Gosh, do I want to be wrong about that!

