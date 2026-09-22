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On September 21, 2026, around 6:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Chapala Street for a report of a minor-injury rollover traffic collision.

Officers arrived on scene and located the driver and a young child in a car seat. Santa Barbara Fire Department assisted in getting the driver and child safely out of the vehicle, and paramedics treated them.

The initial investigation found the vehicle was traveling north on Chapala Street when it collided with two vehicles parked on the west side of the street. The collision caused the vehicle to roll onto its side.

The driver and the child were transported to Cottage Hospital for evaluation.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Ashley Marie Benson of Santa Barbara. The driver will be transported to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on felony DUI and felony child endangerment. Bail is $100,000.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.