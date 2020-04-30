Letters ‘Check the Morgue’

Thank you for the article about the issues at Lompoc federal prison. My brother is an inmate there. He has Parkinson’s disease and uses a cane to get around. I’ve not been able to find out how he is doing for more than two weeks, and I’m terribly worried.

I filled out a Voice a Concern form listed on the BOP website and was instructed to contact the county morgue to find out the status of my brother. I was informed, “If he’s not there, he’s fine.”

Corruption runs rampant through the prison. My brother went without his Parkinson’s medication for more than six months because they ran out and didn’t know when they would get the meds in again. The top plate of his 20-year-old dentures broke in October, and my brother was placed on a waiting list to get teeth. He was #340 on the list. The dentist at Lompoc only works on Monday and Friday (and that’s not every Monday and Friday) and sees four patients at day. My brother wouldn’t get in to see the dentist until August 2022. He has Parkinson’s disease and now no teeth and can’t eat.

Why don’t they just line them up and shoot the inmates? It would be more merciful than what they are doing to them now.

