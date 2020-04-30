Coronavirus News Thursday Update: Eleven New COVID-19 Cases Half of the Positive-Testing Individuals Reside in Lompoc, Half In Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Department reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, for a total of 496.

Of the new cases, one person lives in the unincorporated areas of South County including Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria; five people live in Santa Maria; and five live in Lompoc, one of whom is an incarcerated person at the Lompoc Federal Prison.

Of the total 496 individuals who have tested positive throughout the county, 75 people are recovering at home; 33 are recovering in a hospital, 12 of whom are in an intensive care unit; eight people have died; and four are pending an update.

