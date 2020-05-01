Food Santa Barbara Law Firm Backs Your Restaurant Order State Street’s May Firm Paying for $10,000 Worth of Food with $25 Reimbursements

In the latest round of unique goodwill gestures during the COVID-19 pandemic, The May Firm, a personal injury law office on State Street, is now offering $25 reimbursement payments to households who order from Santa Barbara restaurants. The office will pay for $10,000 worth of restaurant orders, which equates to about 400 reimbursed meals. Whether you spend the $25 on a simple burger pickup or use it to subsidize a more luxurious delivery dinner is up to you.

“To be candid, we just wanted to do something positive in the community,” said the firm’s marketing manager, Dan Steiner. “Most of the coverage coming from the media with the COVID-19 situation is pretty dark. It’s scary, negative, and uncertain. We’re hoping this makes the quarantine just a little bit more tolerable. Plus, we’ve got to help our local restaurant owners. They are getting hit hard by this!”

The firm also paid for free sober rides home on New Year’s Eve, which Steiner says were a “great success.”

“Ultimately, this is our way of giving back and doing something, instead of sitting and waiting,” said Steiner. “We love our community, and if we can bring even a little light in a dark time, it’s a win for us.”

To get reimbursed, simply upload an image of your receipt to mayfirm.com/local-restaurant-relief-fund. The firm will send a reimbursement via Paypal or Venmo.

