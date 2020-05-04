Letters Nonviolent? Send ‘Em Home

My husband is currently housed in the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution. There has been no communication or information on his well-being since the 17th of April except for two letters. One was dated the 17th (the day of the lockdown). In another dated April 20, he expressed his concerns on what they are doing.

My husband has been in remission of cancer; this was a known medical condition prior to entry in the facility. He has not received any cancer scans or tumor markers, even though it was mentioned in his case file as necessary to maintaining health. Now, add a pandemic on top of his pre-existing condition that is going untreated; it could absolutely be detrimental to his well-being.

I agree that allowing this virus to run rampant in that prison will have an inevitable effect on the population surrounding the prison. My husband is not a violent offender. He should be sent home and be allowed to serve his remaining sentence on home confinement, but that is not taking place. This is the case for many prisoners held within Lompoc.

If the prison cannot keep the prisoners safe as well as the surrounding community, they should prioritize the prisoners who have homes and families they can return to and immediately have them picked up. My opinion is obviously excluding those serving time over violent crimes.

My husband has a home, he has five children, his crime is not violent, he has a job waiting, and I could pick him at the moment they say I can do so. Well, it would take me six hours to get there, but I will drop everything to bring him home.

