Coronavirus News Ninth Person Dies From COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County Individual In Their Forties Lived In Santa Barbara, Had Underlying Health Conditions

The Public Health Department reported that a person in their 40s with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19 today. They lived in the City of Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon area.

“We are saddened by the loss of this individual and extend our deepest condolences to their friends and family,” said Van Do-Reynoso, PhD, Director of Public Health. “As we continue to battle the spread of COVID-19, we ask community members to continue doing their part by wearing facial coverings while in public and continuing to practice social distancing.”

As of today, there are 544 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 442 have fully recovered. Thirty-seven people are recovering at home; 37 are recovering in a hospital, 11 of whom are in an Intensive Care Unit; 19 are pending an update; and nine deaths have been reported.

Of today’s new cases, two individuals reside in the unincorporated areas of South County; four live in Santa Barbara; four live in Goleta; one, who is not an inmate at the Lompoc Prison, lives in Lompoc; six live in Santa Maria; and one is still pending a location.

