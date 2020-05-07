Courts & Crime Santa Barbara Man Arrested for Child Porn

Santa Barbara Police Detectives arrested city resident Carlos Alfredo Martinez-Aguilar for the possession of child pornography images Wednesday.

The investigation began in early 2020 after a District Attorney’s Office investigator shared a “cybertip” with SBPD detectives and obtained a search warrant for Martinez-Aguilar’s home address, in the 300 block of West Figueroa Street, where the pornography was found.

In the following police interview, 34-year-old Martinez-Aguilar admitted he was responsible for the child pornography in his home. He was booked for into Santa Barbara County Jail for felony possession of obscene matter.

