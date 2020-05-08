Letters Later To-Go?

To all the restaurants serving delivery and to-go orders, thank you!

As a way of helping the local service industry I have made it a habit to order from a different locally owned restaurant every Friday night. I urge restaurants that are closing by 7 p.m. to rethink your hours. It doesn’t get dark until well after 7, and lately it has been too hot to eat before the sun goes down.

I hope this feedback helps restaurants that are maybe not as busy as they were hoping and expecting to be.

