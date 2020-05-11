Arts News

COVID-19 Artist Relief Grants Available

County Agencies Offer $75,000 to Arts and Culture Nonprofits

Covid-19 art | Credit: Elana Mozhvilo
In an effort to aid Santa Barbara’s hard-hit creative community, three county agencies — the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara Foundation, and Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation — have combined forces to offer more than $75,000 in grants. “Arts and culture are the heart of our community,” said Jackie Carrera, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “This collaboration aims to provide relief and support to arts and cultural organizations as they navigate through this pandemic.”

Called the COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, monies will be disbursed in two cycles. Arts and culture nonprofits can apply at sbac.ca.gov/county-grants. Deadline is May 24.

