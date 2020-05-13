Briefs Air National Guard F-15s Salute Medical Workers

Four F-15s saluted Santa Barbara’s medical workers in a roaring fly-by at 11:49 a.m. as about 70 workers at Cottage hospital gathered to watch from atop the parking lot. Many first responders and others gathered in the courthouse clocktower and on the top level of downtown parking structures to view the quick-moving formation.

The Eagle fighter jets are part of a 15-city tour by the California Air National Guard, which departed their Fresno base at 10 a.m. for the two-hour trip. The jets cruised by Santa Barbara, on their way to the next crowd awaiting them in Bakersfield.

Photo: Daniel Dreifuss

