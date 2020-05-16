Lompoc Prison Worries

My husband is serving a sentence at USP Lompoc for selling drugs. I haven’t spoke to him in almost two weeks. The last time we spoke he told me that they had been locked down and every couple days were being let out to use the showers and to get water, etc.

He said that he was worried because he had heard that they were about to be locked down for an extended amount of time until the virus was contained. He also said he was worried about not being able to get fresh water during this time, stating they couldn’t drink water from their cell sinks because that water comes from a processing plant.

I also received a letter and documents back in the mail a few days ago that I had mailed out to my husband on April 7. It was commutation of sentence paperwork. The envelope had been opened, then taped shut, and was stamped “return to sender, insufficient address unable to forward.” The thing that concerns me is his name, inmate number, and mailing address were correct, because I double checked it.

I just read your other stories, and I wanted other families to know that depending on what information an envelope contains will be the deciding factor on whether they’ll actually get it or not. I hope someone can help, our loved ones are not animals and shouldn’t be treated as such or worse than. The Bureau of Prisons are liars, and every inmate in there is nothing more than a number and a dollar sign.