Extra! Pints For Press

Our senior editor Matt Kettmann will lead a Pints for Press Zoom discussion about restaurant realities on Wednesday, May 27, 5:30 p.m., with Bouchon’s Mitchell Sjerven, Acme Hospitality’s Sherry Villanueva, Bell’s Daisy Ryan, and the Public Market’s Marge Cafarelli.

Register Here for the Live Zoom discussion.

While we are unable to host our Pints for Press at a brewery this month, we would like to encourage all attendees to order beer, cocktails, wine, or any beverage of choice from a Santa Barbara business. There are many beloved businesses offering those services. Let’s support them!

About Pints For Press:

Listen and learn from our editorial staff as they go “behind the pages” of our cover stories. Events will be held regularly. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting journalism.

