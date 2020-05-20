This Calendar Editor Works for You

I’m not going to lie to you … after visiting Italy last year, I was ready to live out my days in Florence, but the only place for me to shelter in place is S.B., where I’m an 8th-generation Santa Barbaran and my pride runs deep. I have a responsibility to support the varied businesses and organizations that make our area unique.

The Calendar section in print and the online calendar that I edit mean so much to me because they provide a free space for all types of businesses and nonprofit organizations to promote their events and spread their message. Large, small, and in between, the Calendar welcomes them all, and I am constantly delighted at the range of events that this community offers from Ojai to Lompoc. I am so honored to be a part of the annual Wedding, Summer Camp, After-School, Fiesta, and ’Tis the Season Guides that serve the community every year.

I see you, native Santa Barbarans: seniors; kids; families; hipsters; underrepresented, marginalized, and spiritual groups; fitness fiends, hikers, and tourists. I see you, students and school teachers and administrators, the mentally and physically challenged, and those raising money for groups in need. I see you, Fiesta, Summer Solstice, and Earth Day volunteers and all those who work to put on our other festivals and celebrations. I want you to know that I was here to support you before the pandemic and I am still here to highlight your virtual events, and I will continue to be here when we are all able to celebrate together again.

If you’ve ever learned about an event that you enjoyed or needed in your life, or utilized one of our Guides, please think about subscribing to Indy+ at independent.com/subscribe, where $30 gets you full access to our website and early access to our promotions.

To keep a lamp burning, we have to keep putting oil in it.

—Mother Theresa

Thank you,

Terry Ortega

Calendar Girl (Woman)

