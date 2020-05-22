Briefs

Raises for Management, Staff at Goleta Union School District

By Dana Dela Cruz
Fri May 22, 2020 | 5:05pm

The Goleta Union School District Board voted Wednesday night to approve a 1.7 percent pay raise for management, as well as for classified and confidential staff. These pay raises, retroactive to July 1, 2019, are the result of nearly a year of negotiations with the California State Employees Association, the union representing classified school employees.

In total, the raises add up to about $303,000, which will come from a combination of reserve and general funds, according to a financial report.

Since February, the GUSD Board has released 18 temporary or probationary certificated employees. The GUSD Board also plans to reduce teaching staff by six next year, according to the financial report.

