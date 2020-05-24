About the Police Station

A friend I work-out with had an idea that I think has a merit worth voicing.

Why not move the new police station into the soon-to-be-abandoned Nordstorm building. Right downtown, existing building, underground parking can be separated. Helicopter landing on the parking structure to the immediate west, hopefully not necessary.

It could revitalize Paseo Nuevo. Have a very close presence to the center of the city. It’s a tremendous square footage, a jail could be on the third floor. Walk in issue from the mall. It would make the police a more integral part of citizens comings and goings.

No new construction. Certainly significant tenant improvements. Seems like a significant idea.