West Wind Drive-In to Reopen

Goleta's Outdoor Cinema Gets New Life

Sun May 24, 2020 | 12:01pm

Although the West Wind drive-in movie theater went dark last year due to flagging attendance, the coronavirus pandemic has sparked new interest in outdoor cinematic viewing. In response to public demand, the Goleta movie viewing location will be reopening in the near future.

“Good news for movie fans,” County Supervisor Greg Hart told KEYT on Friday, “the drive-in movie theater is allowed to open under the latest Public Health Order. I emailed that news to the operator Friday afternoon. I had been working on this with him for days.”

West Wind Drive-Ins, which is part of Syufy Enterprises, is now hiring via ZipRecruiter. “We are currently looking for friendly and outgoing individuals to work in our customer service department, which includes cashier, concessions attendant, outreach marketer, and traffic/gate attendant positions,” reads the” post.

A summer staple for families and teenagers for nearly a decade, the drive in closed — seemingly for good — in 2019 after it hosted a customer appreciation night that featured a live band and a free double feature of How to Train Your Dragon 3 and Aquaman.

The exact date that the Goleta drive-in will reopen to the public wasn’t announced as of this writing. Stay tuned!

