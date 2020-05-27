Haircuts, Church, Graduations on the Green List

Santa Barbara entered the ranks of civilized places on Tuesday with the lifting of the ban on haircuts in the county. Public Health also declared graduations could be held more personally than previously mandated and church services, too.

Barbers and beauticians may once again touch their clients’ heads — as long as all are wearing masks — for hair coloring, weaves, braids, blowouts, relaxing, and wig maintenance. Services that touch the face, however, like shaving, facial waxing, threading, and facials, remain off limits.

Places of worship may now open at 25 percent the building capacity or 100 persons, whichever is less. The relaxation of rules, Public Health Officer Order Number 2020-8.3, includes a statement that in-person church meetings are not mandatory and that plans should be made, as for a workplace, to communicate infection information and prevention strategies.

The ritual of walking across a stage to receive a diploma will be permitted, and a photograph. Previously, ceremonies could only be virtual or from within cars; diplomas can be given to graduates in vehicles by an individual wearing gloves. A small socially distanced number of grads may now form a line and be out of their cars. The ceremony must be held outside, not inside, with families otherwise participating from within their vehicles.

At all the events above that involve a gathering of people, everyone must wear a mask, not be sick, and stay six feet apart unless getting a trim.

