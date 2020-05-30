Goleta Solicits Advice on New Train Station

Goleta has 8,000 square feet to plunk down on a new train depot building, and $13 million in an initial grant to build it. But what should it look like?

That question is up to the public to answer. Three designs are on display online here, and a Zoom meeting takes place on June 3 at 6 p.m. for a give and take on the various concepts. Full information on access to the virtual meeting is on the project page.

The spot just to the other side of the existing train platform at South La Patera Lane contains the old Direct Relief warehouse. Goleta hopes to transform it into comfortable and safe station house with a lobby, electronic ticketing booths, café, community meeting space, restrooms, shower and changing area, and bicycle and baggage storage. Additional track for future train storage and more commuter service is contemplated, as are bicycle and pedestrian ways, and a shuttle to and from the airport.

For more, check the project page, which contains a slide show that presents design ideas, floorplan, and roadways. The city also wants to hear opinions through a brief survey that asks for a ranking of train-station amenity choices.