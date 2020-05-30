Letters

Keep ‘Em Coming

By Patrick Marr, S.B.
Sat May 30, 2020 | 8:58am

Every Thursday, I look forward to grabbing a copy of the Independent, then perusing it over lunch. I enjoy the crossword puzzle by Matt Jones and am thankful you continue to carry it.

Another guilty pleasure is reading the frequent letters written by the Thorns of Carpinteria. Although we live less than 15 miles apart, we apparently reside in bizarro universes, in which we interpret the world from diametrically opposed points of view and come to completely opposite conclusions.

Their apparently complete buy-in of the conservative fake “news” (i.e. propaganda from sources such as Fox) is breathtaking. Where I see a pathologically lying, egotistical, narcissistic, inept poor excuse for a president, they see a infallible patriot. Where I see a former staff member who lied under oath, they see entrapment. Where I see true concern for the rule of law and the deterioration of the Justice Department, they see conspiracy theories.

Keep those letters coming, I can use the laughs!

Sat May 30, 2020 | 20:03pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/30/keep-em-coming/

