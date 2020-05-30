White Knee, Black Neck

There’s something wrong with the tree

Said Dr. Kendi

Too much rotten fruit

A plague all its own

Sea to sea

Big city, rural town

It makes little difference

They had George Floyd handcuffed, face down

On the pavement

A white cop’s knee on George’s black neck

Choking his life away

White man’s knee on a black man’s neck

Same as it ever was

In America

Righteously outraged

People fill the streets in protest

Seeking justice for George

They are met with tear gas

Rubber bullets

Riot cops in blue

Angry white men in Michigan

Armed with rifles

Storm the state capitol

Become YouTube sensations

Malignant roots anchor the tree

To the soil

In the branches

Remnants of frayed ropes

Sway in the American

breeze