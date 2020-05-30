White Knee, Black Neck
There’s something wrong with the tree
Said Dr. Kendi
Too much rotten fruit
A plague all its own
Sea to sea
Big city, rural town
It makes little difference
They had George Floyd handcuffed, face down
On the pavement
A white cop’s knee on George’s black neck
Choking his life away
White man’s knee on a black man’s neck
Same as it ever was
In America
Righteously outraged
People fill the streets in protest
Seeking justice for George
They are met with tear gas
Rubber bullets
Riot cops in blue
Angry white men in Michigan
Armed with rifles
Storm the state capitol
Become YouTube sensations
Malignant roots anchor the tree
To the soil
In the branches
Remnants of frayed ropes
Sway in the American
breeze