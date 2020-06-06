A Known Danger

The majority of U.S. voters are now opposed to Trump, and most of them, if not all, think he is dangerous as president.
It is surprising that this opinion was voiced three years ago in a book written by 27 mental health experts: The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, by Bandy Lee (Editor). 2017. New York: St. Martins Press.
